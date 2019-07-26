Bike rider killed Friday morning after being hit by vehicle

A 42-year-old Great Bend man was killed Friday morning after being struck by a pickup in the 1500 block of Second Street in Great Bend.

According to the Great Bend Police Department, at around 6 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the location in reference to an injury accident.

Police reported Eliesel Cartagena, 42, was riding a bicycle westbound on Second Street when he turned in front of a 2011 Dodge pickup driven by Ian Trimmer. Cartagena was struck by the pickup, knocking him from the bicycle. He was transported to the University of Kansas Health System Great Bend Campus, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Great Bend Police were assisted at the scene by the Great Bend Fire Department and the Barton County Sheriff’s Office.