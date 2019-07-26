Bat Cats play Sunday

The Great Bend Bat Cats begin play in the NBC World Series sometime Sunday at Eck Stadium in Wichita. The Bat Cats will face the winner between the Hays Larks and the Waco Missions. If Hays wins that game, many including Manager Roger Ward feel the game would be at seven pm. Whatever time the Bat Cats play, you can hear it on Hits 106.9. Monitor the Great Bend Post this weekend for the latest schedule information.

There are four three team pools in the first week of the tournament with the top two teams in each pool moving on to an 8-team single elimination tournament to decide who moves on to the next round of the tournament next week.

Great Bend will also play on Monday although there has been no start time announced for that game either. The Bat Cats enter the tournament with a record of 25-16.

POOL A

316 Elite

Hutchinson Monarchs

Palm Springs Chill (California)

POOL B

Denver Cougars (Colorado)

San Antonio Angels (Texas)

Wellington Heat

POOL C

Derby Twins

Dodge City A’s

Jasper Reds (Indiana)

POOL D

Hays Larks

Great Bend Bat Cats

Waco Missions (Texas)

Schedule

Game 1: Hays Larks vs. Waco Missions, 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Game 2: Great Bend Bat Cats vs. Game 1 winner, TBD

Game 3: Great Bend Bat Cats vs. Game 1 loser, TBD

TIEBREAKERS

Win-loss record

Head-to-head

Run differential

Runs allowed per inning played defensively

Runs scored