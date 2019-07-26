Bat Cats play Sunday

The Great Bend Bat Cats begin play in the NBC World Series sometime Sunday at Eck Stadium in Wichita. The Bat Cats will face the winner between the Hays Larks and the Waco Missions. If Hays wins that game, many including Manager Roger Ward feel the game would be at seven pm. Whatever time the Bat Cats play, you can hear it on Hits 106.9. Monitor the Great Bend Post this weekend for the latest schedule information.
There are four three team pools in the first week of the tournament with the top two teams in each pool moving on to an 8-team single elimination tournament to decide who moves on to the next round of the tournament next week.
Great Bend will also play on Monday although there has been no start time announced for that game either. The Bat Cats enter the tournament with a record of 25-16.
POOL A
316 Elite
Hutchinson Monarchs
Palm Springs Chill (California)
POOL B
Denver Cougars (Colorado)
San Antonio Angels (Texas)
Wellington Heat
POOL C
Derby Twins
Dodge City A’s
Jasper Reds (Indiana)
POOL D
Hays Larks
Great Bend Bat Cats
Waco Missions (Texas)
Schedule
Game 1: Hays Larks vs. Waco Missions, 3:30 p.m. Saturday
Game 2: Great Bend Bat Cats vs. Game 1 winner, TBD
Game 3: Great Bend Bat Cats vs. Game 1 loser, TBD
TIEBREAKERS
Win-loss record
Head-to-head
Run differential
Runs allowed per inning played defensively
Runs scored