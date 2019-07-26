American Legion AAA-State Tournament bracket released

The bracket for the AAA-State American Legion Baseball Tournament was released Friday. The tournament will be played Wednesday-Saturday (July 31-Aug.2) in Hays.
The 25-14 Great Bend Chiefs begin play on Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. against Emporia. Thursday pool play continues with the Chiefs playing the Zone 3 winner at 10:00 a.m. before they face Hays at 8:15 p.m. on Friday.
Four triple-A teams are in Pool A with four double-A teams in Pool B. The top two teams in each pool advance to Saturday’s semi-finals and championship game.
Pool A
Great Bend
Emporia
Zone 3 winner
Hays
Pool B
Sabetha
Norton
Russell
Iola
State Tournament Schedule
Wednesday
1:00 Sabetha vs Norton
3:15 Great Bend vs Emporia
5:30 Russell vs Iola
8:00 Opening Ceremonies
8:15 Hays vs Zone 3 winner
Thursday
10:00 Great Bend vs Zone 3 winner
Sabetha vs Hays (to follow)
6:00 Emporia vs Hays
Norton vs Iola (to follow)
Friday
10:00 Russell vs Norton
Zone 3 winner vs Emporia (to follow)
6:00 Sabetha vs Iola
Great Bend vs Hays (to follow)
Saturday
10:00 Pool A winner vs 2nd place Pool B
12:30 Pool B winner vs 2nd place Pool A
3:15 Championship game