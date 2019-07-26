9-year-old in critical condition after rescue at Kansas aquatic park

SEDGWICK COUNTY — A south-central Kansas aquatic park will reopen Friday afternoon following the water rescue of a 9-year-old swimmer.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. Thursday, a lifeguard identified a 9-year-old girl in distress in the pool at Rock River Rapids Aquatic Park in Derby, according to a media release. Lifeguards rescue the girl from the water and Derby Fire and Rescue responded to the scene within two minutes.

Sedgwick County EMS responded as well and transported the girl in critical condition to a Wichita hospital. Authorities had no update on the child’s condition early Friday.

Rock River Rapids closed at 7 p.m and all evening classes were cancelled.

According to the city of Derby, since the park opened in 2004, there have been no serious incidents. Rock River Rapids lifeguards are trained for situations like this and can be commended for their quick response.” Rock River Rapids will be open at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, July 26.