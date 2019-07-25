The Parent Project…. Where parents are the answer

A new program designed to change destructive adolescent behavior is on its way to Central Kansas. The Central Kansas Parent Project will be facilitated by Juvenile Services in the 20th Judicial District. The program that will begin this fall, is specifically designed for parents of difficult teens that will teach them step by step action plans with straight forward and practical behavioral interventions. Amy Blackburn is a Family Engagement Advocate in the Juvenile Services Office.

Amy Blackburn Audio

The Parent Project program originated in California and has been implemented in Cowley County. Alex Gruver, also a Family Engagement Advocate in the 20th Judicial District, says the results that she was able to observe have been encouraging.

Alex Gruver Audio

The Parent Project has become the program of choice for parents raising difficult or out-of-control teens. With a focus on improving both school attendance and performance, it has become a favorite of middle and high school educators as well.

For more information visit Central Kansas Parent Project on Facebook, e-mail parentproject620@gmail.com or call Juvenile Services at 793-1930.