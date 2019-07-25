Sheriff: 46 guns, cash taken from rural Kan. residence

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary involving guns and ammunition.

Sometime between 6 a.m. and 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, someone forced open the back door of a residence in the 100 block of South Third while the owner was away, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

The owner is still working on a complete list of stolen items, however 46 guns were taken including 34 long guns, 12 handguns, $500 worth of $2 bills and some ammunition, according to Soldan.

Total loss thus far is estimated at $12,407.

The owner has been able to provide serial numbers for some of the guns. Those serial numbers have already been entered into the National Crime Information Center database, according to the sheriff.