Police arrest man with drugs in Britt Spaugh Park

Great Bend Police arrested a man Wednesday night in Britt Spaugh Park who was later found to have drugs in his back pack.

According to the Police Department, officers arrested 27-year old Timothy Richardson in the park for a confirmed warrant through Great Bend Municipal Court.

Richardson was transported to the Barton County Detention Center where drugs were found in his back pack while going through the jail inspection. Detention center staff found a small bag of methamphetamine and 2 syringes. In addition to the warrant violation, Richardson was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.