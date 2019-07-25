Northwest Kansas man dies after crash with a semi

DECATUR COUNTY— One person died in an accident just after 2:30p.m. Wednesday in Decatur County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Ford F150 driven by David L. Simpson, 81, Oberlin, was northbound on Kansas 123 and stopped at the stop sign at the Kansas 383 Junction. The driver pulled out in front of an eastbound semi. The semi struck the driver’s side of the Ford.

The impact caused the driver, who was not wearing his seatbelt, to be partially ejected from the pickup, according to the KHP.

Simpson was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Pauls Funeral Home.

The semi driver, Roger D. Owen, 64, Revenna, NE., was transported to the hospital in Oberlin with minor injuries, according to the KHP.