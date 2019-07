ELLIS COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just before 10:30a.m. Thursday in Ellis County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Buick Terraza driven by Ryan Heath Robbins, 29, Ellis, was northbound on 110th Avenue approximately three miles north of Ellis.

The driver lost control of the vehicle. It entered the ditch and overturned.

EMS transported Robbins to Hays Medical Center. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.