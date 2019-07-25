Man charged with robbing Kan. bank has history of fake 911 calls

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man with a history of making hoax 911 reports has been charged with reporting a fake bank robbery and then actually carrying out the crime less than two hours later.

Jeremy Voss was charged Wednesday in federal court with bank robbery. Wichita police spokesman Officer Kevin Wheeler says Voss made a fake report before approaching a teller Tuesday with a note that said he was armed and wanted cash. Wheeler says Voss then fled with the money.

Voss had been on probation since 2017 in a case where he lied about purported emergencies. A police affidavit shows that Voss reportedly called 911 several times in 2016 and 2017 to report house and building fires, traffic crashes and other events that never happened.