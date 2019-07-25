KHP identifies Kansas man who died after motorcycle rear-ends SUV

SEDGWICK COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 2p.m. Wednesday in Sedgwick County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Harley Davidson driven by Blankenship, Gary W. Blakenship, 54, Wichita, was northbound on Interstate 235 just north of Zoo Boulevard behind a 2019 GMC Yukon driven by Shelly K. Scott, 55, Dennis.

The motorcycle rear-ended the Yukon when the driver changed lanes and began slowing down.

Blankenship was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the Sedgwick County Cororner’s office. Scott and two passengers in the Yukon were not injured

Blakenship was not wearing a helmet, according to the KHP.