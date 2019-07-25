Kansas school district votes to protect students from ICE

DOUGLAS COUNTY —The USD 497 Board of Education in Lawrence approved a resolution this week in response to recent decisions made at the federal level regarding immigration and customs enforcement, according to the district’s web site.

“The school board objects to Immigration and Customs Enforcement making any attempt to use public schools to interview students or gather information on potentially undocumented students and families.”

The proclamation references board policies related to law enforcement access to students and families’ educational rights to privacy.

Board Vice President Kelly Jones emphasized that the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld that all children, including those who are undocumented, have the right to attend public schools. The resolution reinforces the board’s commitment to ensuring safe and supportive learning environments for all students.