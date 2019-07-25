Kan. woman jailed when troopers seize 16 pounds of meth, guns

LINCOLN COUNTY, NE. —Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested two people and seized several controlled substances, including 16 pounds of methamphetamine, during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near North Platte, according to a media release.

Just after 8a.m. Tuesday, a Nebraska State Trooper observed an eastbound BMW sedan speeding near mile marker 175. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed several controlled substances, including 16 pounds of methamphetamine, and smaller amounts of heroin, cocaine, prescription pills, and marijuana. Troopers also located three loaded handguns in the vehicle.

Deputies arrested the driver, Richard Adams, 27, of Corona, California, and passenger, Kacee Jones, 26, of Wichita, Kansas, on requested charges related to possession of controlled substances, possession with intent to deliver, possession of firearms during the commission of a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, and other related charges.

Both remain in custody in the Lincoln County Jail.