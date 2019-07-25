Great Bend man arrested on drug charges

A Great Bend man has been arrested on drug charges after a search warrant turned up numerous substances in his home on Aspen Street in Great Bend.

According to the Great Bend Police Department, Frank Relmar Jr. was arrested after members of the Great Bend Police Department executed a search warrant at 5807 Aspen. Methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pill and drug paraphernalia were found inside of the residence.

Relmar was charged with Distribution of methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a school, Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of marijuana, Possession of prescription pills, Possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of services and booked into the Barton County Detention Center. Bond was set at $300,000.

Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime can call Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300 or the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120.