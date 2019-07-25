Great Bend Braves and Larned both pick up wins on Day 2 of Jr. Legion State Tourney

Great Bend and Larned have both picked up victories at the Class-A Jr. American Legion State Tournament in Topeka.

Larned defeated Topeka 11-1 Thursday moring to improve to 2-0 in pool play while the Great Bend Braves followed with a 12-4 win over Iola in the next game to improve to 1-1.

The Braves now play Friday night at 6:00 p.m. against Marysville while Larned will take on Topeka West in the 8:30 Game.

The top two teams in each pool advance on to single elimination bracket play on Saturday. The Braves and Larned are in different pools and both have an excellent chance to advance to the weekend.

Thursday State Tournament Scores

Larned 11 Topeka 1

Great Bend 12 Iola 4

6:00 Newton vs Topeka West

8:15 Salina vs Marysville

Friday schedule

10:00 Salina vs Iola

12:30 Newton vs Topeka

6:00 Great Bend vs Marysville

8:30 Larned vs Topeka West

Wednesday Scores

Salina 12 Great Bend 2

Larned 14 Newton 3

Iola 5 Marysville 0

Topeka vs Topeka West (NA)