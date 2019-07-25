Governor appoints three to Kansas State Fair board

TOPEKA, Kan. — Governor Laura Kelly appointed Dylan Evans, Sarah Green, and Kathy Brazle to the Kansas State Fair board.

The board acts as the showcase of Kansas agriculture, commerce and industry, and is responsible for presenting a format of entertainment and education that appeals to people from all walks of life in Kansas.

The state fair emphasizes the importance of family, education, public/private entities and Kansas as a whole.

Dylan Evans, Lebo, is the owner of Farmers State Bank of Aliceville and DWE Livestock. Evans received his master’s degree in food science, a bachelor’s degree in animal science and industry, and a bachelor’s degree in food science and industry, all from Kansas State University. He succeeds Steve Abrams.

Sarah Green, Wichita, currently serves as a writer, editor and strategic consultant, working as an independent contractor. Previously, she served as Local Foods and Rural Outreach Coordinator under the Kansas Department of Agriculture. Green participated in a graduate fellowship through George Washington University in food policy. She received her bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Kansas. She succeeds Matthew Lowen.

Kathy Brazle, Chanute, is a retired school administrator. Previously a teacher in Erie, Brazle received her bachelor’s degree in mathematics and physical education from Southwestern College, and a master’s degree in physical education from the University of Kansas. Brazle also received an administration certification from Emporia State University. She succeeds Monica Lair.

The governor’s appointments to the state fair board are not subject to senate confirmation.