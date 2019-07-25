Deadlines approaching for school bond vote

As the September 5th bond issue vote for USD 428 gets closer, so to do deadlines for those who want to participate in the mail in election that will determine if the District is able to pass one, two, or both ballot questions for improvements to Great Bend Schools. Here’s Barton County Clerk and Election Officer Donna Zimmerman.

Zimmerman says her office has experience with mail in elections. In 2015 Hoisington passed a bond issue that allowed for the construction of a new grade school and other improvements to USD 431 schools and the city of Pawnee Rock used a mail in ballot to determine if the town would sell their utility system. USD 428 utilized a mail in election for their bond issue over 20-years ago, the school bond that expired in 2017.

The first bond question worth $41,750,000 plans to make renovations to all seven of the school buildings, including a new sixth-grade classroom wing at Great Bend Middle School to make the shift of sixth graders to the middle school.

The second bond question of $3,120,000 wants to build a new gymnasium and locker rooms at the middle school to accommodate the addition of sixth grade.

Voters will be asked for a yes or no vote on both questions that are listed below.

PROPOSITION NO. 1:

Shall the following be adopted?

Shall Unified School District No. 428, Barton County, Kansas (Great Bend), issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $41,750,000, to pay the costs to purchase and improve sites, to acquire, construct, furnish, equip, repair, remodel and make additions to buildings and facilities used for District purposes, including: (a) safety and security improvements and storm shelters; (b) improvements and renovations at the existing Eisenhower, Jefferson, Lincoln, Park and Riley Elementary Schools in the District; (c) improvements and renovations at the existing Great Bend Middle School; (d) improvements and renovations at the existing Great Bend High School; (e) improvements and renovations at the existing Washington Special Services Building; (f) additions and renovations for administrative purposes at Jefferson and Lincoln Elementary Schools in the District; (g) construct, furnish and equip new offices and facilities for transportation, maintenance, and grounds; and (h) make all other necessary improvements appurtenant thereto; all pursuant to the provisions of K.S.A. 10-101 et seq., K.S.A. 25-431 et seq., K.S.A. 25-2018(f), K.S.A. 72-5457, and K.S.A. 72-5458 et seq.?

PROPOSITION NO. 2:

Shall the following be adopted?

Shall Unified School District No. 428, Barton County, Kansas (Great Bend), issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $3,120,000, to pay the costs to: (a) construct, furnish and equip a new gymnasium and locker rooms at the Great Bend Middle School; and (b) make all other necessary improvements appurtenant thereto; all pursuant to the provisions of K.S.A. 10-101 et seq., K.S.A. 25-431 et seq., K.S.A. 25-2018(f), K.S.A. 72-5457, and K.S.A. 72-5458 et seq.?