Cop Shop (7/24)

Great Bend Police Department Daily Incident Log (7/24)

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

At 8:17am damage was reported at 2501 10th St, Great Bend.

OUTSIDE AGENCY

At 8:53am assisted Federal agency with reference to tax collection at 1420 2nd St, Great Bend.

SEARCH WARRANT

At 9:11am a search warrant was executed at 5807 Aspen Dr, Great Bend.

OTHER

At 11:25am reports of being in public and someone taking pictures at 2715 18th St, Great Bend.

ALARM

At 2:21pm an alarm was set off at 1226 Harrison, Great Bend. It was just the bug man.

THEFT

At 3:46pm a theft was reported at 5807 Aspen Dr, Great Bend.

THEFT

At 3:46pm a theft was reported at 2400 10th St, Great Bend.

THEFT

At 4:06pm a theft was reported at 1724 10th St, Great Bend. Lost Property Handi-cap placard.

THEFT

At 4:30pm theft of a phone was reported at 3212 10th St, Great Bend.

THEFT

At 4:32pm theft of a phone was reported at 2400 10th St, Great Bend.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

At 6:18pm criminal damage was reported at 1035 Madison, Great Bend.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

At 7:41pm criminal damage to property was reported at 401 Almond St, Great Bend.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

At 8:03pm criminal damage was reported at 4822 10th St, Great Bend.

NOISE COMPLAINT

At 8:51pm reports of 2 vehicles speeding in the area of 1219 Washington, Great Bend.

NARCOTICS VIOLATION

At 10:45pm Timothy Richardson was arrested on a GBMC Warrant, reports finding methamphetamine on him after he was arrested.

CHECK VEHICLE

At 11:33pm wanted a vehicle on the side of the road checked at 2003 32nd St, Great Bend. It was unoccupied and had a flat tire.

(7/25)

LOST PROPERTY

At 4:06am a lost cell phone was reported at 1401 Cherry Ln, Great Bend.

Barton County Sheriff’s Department Daily Incident Log (7/24)

TRESPASSING

At 12:01am trespassing reported at 209 2nd St, Great Bend.

FIRE

At 7:41am a fire was reported in the area of Albert, KS.

BURGLARY NOT IN PROGRESS

At 8:04am a burglary was reported at 921 NE 140 Ave, Claflin.

THEFT

At 8:57am a theft was reported at 126 Kiowa Rd, Great Bend.