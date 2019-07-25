Great Bend Post

Braves lose, Larned wins on first day of Jr. Legion State Tourney



The Great Bend Braves and Larned both opened play Wednesday in the Class-A Junior Legion State Tournament in Topeka with different results.

The Braves were beaten in their opening game of pool play by Salina 12-2 while Larned was a 14-3 winner over Newton.

Both teams are in action again on Thursday. Larned will play at 10:00 a.m. against Topeka while the Braves face Iola at 12:15 p.m. Iola was a 5-0 winner over Marysville in their first tournament game Wednesday.

Wednesday State Tournament Scores
Salina 12 Great Bend 2
Larned 14 Newton 3
Iola 5 Marysville 0
Topeka vs Topeka West (NA)

Thursday Schedule
10:00 Larned vs Topeka
12:15 Great Bend vs Iola
6:00 Newton vs Topeka West
8:15 Salina vs Marysville