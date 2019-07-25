Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (7/24)

Released Ede, Brandon Of Waterville Ks on BTDC Case #2019-TR-662 for Serve Sentence. For time Served

Booked in Relmar, Frank Joseph Jr. on Barton County District Court warrant #2019CR0118 for Contempt of Court with No Bond and on Barton County District Court case # 19-2110 for Distribution of methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a school, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Theft with a bond of $300,000.00 cash or surety

Released Norwood, Jan M Jr. on Barton County District Court case# 19-145 with a $10,000.00 surety bond through A-1 bail bonds.

Booked in Isaac, Adam of Hoisington, KS for BTDC case 2019CR223 Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia Bond of $1,000.00 C/S

Released Isaac, Adam of Hoisington, KS for BTDC case 2019CR223 Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia after posing a bond of $1,000.00 Surety

Booked in Richardson, Timothy of Great Bend on GBMC warrant #201900020 for Contempt of court with a bond set at $617.50 cash only, BTDc case # 192120 for Poss of meth and Poss of para with a bond set at $10,000.00 c/s