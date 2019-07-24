Wednesday Sports Headlines

ATLANTA (AP) — Lucas Duda came through with Kansas City’s first pinch-hit homer of the season to break a tie in the eighth inning, and the Royals held on for a 5-4 victory over the first-place Atlanta Braves. Alex Gordon also homered for the Royals and drove in two runs. Starters Dallas Keuchel of Atlanta and Danny Duffy of the Royals both went six strong innings with double-digit strikeouts but didn’t factor in the decision.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt homered for the second straight night, José Martínez added his 10th home run of the season and Dakota Hudson rebounded from a shaky start to lead the St. Louis Cardinals past the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3. Goldschmidt delivered a two-run blast to the left-field seats in the third inning off Chris Archer (3-7). Martínez put St. Louis in front with a solo shot leading off the fifth and Hudson and two relievers shut the Pirates down after spotting Pittsburgh an early 3-0 lead.

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs expect wide receiver Tyreek Hill to report to training camp with the rest of the veterans this week, though whether star defensive tackle Chris Jones joins him remains to be seen. Chiefs coach Andy Reid says the organization has been in touch with Jones’ representatives, but he’s unsure where things stand in their contract discussions. Jones is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is seeking a lucrative, long-term extension.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — New Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg is preparing his team for a nine-day trip to Italy starting Aug. 3. The Cornhuskers will play four games against club and professional teams. Hoiberg is following the plan he used to turn around Iowa State earlier this decade. He’s brought in five transfers from four-year schools and two from junior colleges in addition to four scholarship freshmen.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas defensive lineman Malcolm Lee has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The Kansas City Star reports that logs from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department show that Lee was released on bond shortly after his Saturday morning arrest near the football stadium.

National Headlines

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Nationals ace Max Scherzer is slated to start Thursday against the Colorado after recovering from inflammation under his right shoulder. The 34-year-old right-hander threw a bullpen session before Washington’s game against the Rockies was postponed last night. An All-Star for the seventh straight season, Scherzer is 9-5 with a 2.30 ERA but has not pitched since July 6. He was 7-0 with a 0.87 ERA in his last seven starts.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Yonder Alonso has been brought up to the Colorado Rockies from Triple-A Albuquerque. The 32-year-old was signed to a minor league contract on July 10, a week after he was released by the Chicago White Sox from a contract he signed with Cleveland. Alonso hit .419 in nine games for Albuquerque with three doubles, one triple, two home runs, and 12 RBIs. He batted .178 with seven homers and 27 RBIs in 67 games for the White Sox this season.

TORONTO (AP) _ The 3-year-old boy hit by a foul ball in Cleveland last weekend is showing no signs of serious injury, the Indians said Tuesday. The boy, identified by the team as Henry, was hit by a line drive off the bat of Indians All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor in the sixth inning of a 5-4 win over Kansas City on Sunday. An adult holding the child left the seating area immediately afterward. Cleveland said in a statement the boy was released from a hospital on Sunday evening.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) _ The Jacksonville Jaguars will open training camp with two offensive starters and a rookie on the physically unable to perform list. The Jaguars placed veteran receiver Marqise Lee, left tackle Cam Robinson and fifth-round draft pick Ryquell Armstead on the PUP list two days before they open camp. The team also placed rookie offensive lineman Donnell Greene and linebacker Jake Ryan on the non-football injury list. Lee and Robinson are still recovering from reconstructive knee surgeries.

UNDATED (AP) — Next month, more than 50,000 former college athletes will begin collecting portions of a $208 million class-action settlement paid by the NCAA. It is part of a case that challenged the association’s caps on compensation. Hagens Berman, the law firm representing the plaintiffs, says 53,748 Bowl Subdivision football players and Division I men’s and women’s basketball players who competed between 2010 to 2017 are eligible to receive compensation.

Tuesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 3 Detroit 2, 15 Innings

Final Kansas City 5 Atlanta 4

Final Miami 5 Chi White Sox 1

Final Baltimore 7 Arizona 2

Final L-A Angels 5 L-A Dodgers 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Toronto 2 Cleveland 1, 10 Innings

Final Boston 5 Tampa Bay 4

Final Oakland 4 Houston 3, 11 Innings

Final N-Y Yankees 14 Minnesota 12, 10 Innings

Final Texas 7 Seattle 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 4 Pittsburgh 3

Final Washington 11 Colorado 1

Final N-Y Mets 5 San Diego 2

Final Cincinnati 14 Milwaukee 6

Final San Francisco 5 Chi Cubs 4, 13 Innings