Wanted Kansas suspect responds to police on facebook

HERINGTON — When a suspect wanted by the Herington Police Department didn’t turn himself in, the police took to Facebook for help in finding him.

“We’ve waited long enough for this guy to turn himself in. Looks like he made the wrong choice. This is a photo of Trenton Svitak, compliments of the Dickinson County Jail. He is wanted for Possession of LSD With Intent to Sell, Possession of Methamphetamine With Intent to Sell and a few other illegal drug related charges.

These charges stem from a search warrant executed at 114 South 13th Street by HPD on June 3, 2019.

Jessica Christyauntie (Sjodahl) was arrested during the search warrant execution. If you know where Trenton Svitak is, give us a call. We’d love to chat with him. Before we forget, if you harbor or aid him in any way, we have a reservation in Abilene for you too. Happy hunting!”

The post garnered at least 128 shares and 35 comments, including one from the suspect.

Check out the Herington Police Department Facebook post.