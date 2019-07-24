Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory
5A-6A America in the Morning
6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal
7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment
8:30-9A “Out and About Show” hosted by Scott Donovan. Guests include Bike Brew Q organizer Ryan Fairchild who will preview this weekend’s event by running down all the activities for the Cystic Fibrosis fundraiser and will also introduce Scott to some of the craft beers that will be available on Saturday at the Great Bend Expo Complex.
9A-10A Trading Post hosted by John O’Connor
10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory
11A-11:30 “County Edition” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include staff from Juvenile Services.
11:30-12P “Focus on Stafford County” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Stafford County Economic Development Director Carolyn Dunn along with Program Director Ashlee Bevan.
12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.
12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster
1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show
4P-5P Agri-Talk After the Bell
5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info
6P-6:30 ESPN Radio – “Spain and Company”
6:30-10P Major League Baseball – Cleveland Indians @ Kansas City Royals
10P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie and Fitzsimmons”