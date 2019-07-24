Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Out and About Show” hosted by Scott Donovan. Guests include Bike Brew Q organizer Ryan Fairchild who will preview this weekend’s event by running down all the activities for the Cystic Fibrosis fundraiser and will also introduce Scott to some of the craft beers that will be available on Saturday at the Great Bend Expo Complex.

9A-10A Trading Post hosted by John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory

11A-11:30 “County Edition” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include staff from Juvenile Services.

11:30-12P “Focus on Stafford County” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Stafford County Economic Development Director Carolyn Dunn along with Program Director Ashlee Bevan.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P Agri-Talk After the Bell

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-6:30 ESPN Radio – “Spain and Company”

6:30-10P Major League Baseball – Cleveland Indians @ Kansas City Royals

10P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie and Fitzsimmons”