Sheriff: Kan. man jailed for alleged sex crimes against teen

SALINE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged crimes  against a 13-year-old girl.

Shawn Matthew Wynne photo Saline County

Following an investigation by the sheriff’s office, deputies arrested Shawn Matthew Wynne, 33, Salina, on requested charges that include, Aggravated indecent liberties with a child, Aggravated intimidation of a witness, Sexual exploitation of a child, Attempted rape, Aggravated indecent solicitation of a child, Kidnapping and Breach of privacy, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

The alleged incidents occurred between July 2017 and July 2018 at a residence in Salina and in rural Saline County.