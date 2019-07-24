Sheriff: Kan. man jailed for alleged sex crimes against teen

SALINE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged crimes against a 13-year-old girl.

Following an investigation by the sheriff’s office, deputies arrested Shawn Matthew Wynne, 33, Salina, on requested charges that include, Aggravated indecent liberties with a child, Aggravated intimidation of a witness, Sexual exploitation of a child, Attempted rape, Aggravated indecent solicitation of a child, Kidnapping and Breach of privacy, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

The alleged incidents occurred between July 2017 and July 2018 at a residence in Salina and in rural Saline County.