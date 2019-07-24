Sen. Moran Statement on Senate Confirmation of Mark Esper to be Secretary of Defense

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) – member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense – today released the following statement after the Senate voted to confirm Mark T. Esper as United States Secretary of Defense:

“It is imperative that the United States have a Senate-confirmed Secretary of Defense in place to guide our national defense strategy. I have worked closely with Secretary Esper in his previous role as Secretary of the Army, and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, I remain committed to making certain that we provide Secretary Esper and our Armed Services the resources and capabilities they need to continue safeguarding our freedoms.”