Police release name of victim found in river in Kansas

ATCHISON —Authorities identified the person recovered from the Missouri River on Sunday as Donald R. Spradling, 53, St. Joseph, Missouri, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.

Spradling has been a resident of St. Joseph for the past two years. He is originally from south-central Missouri. He had recently been living at a campsite alongside the Missouri River in St. Joseph and was frequently seen fishing in the Missouri River. He had also frequented an emergency shelter in St. Joseph.

Persons who are acquainted with Spradling last saw him last week in the area of his campsite. Officers have located and spoken with Mr. Spradling’s family.The pathologist has ruled the preliminary cause of death as drowning.

Atchison Police detectives have met with St. Joseph Police detectives regarding this investigation that has now evolved to a joint investigation with the two agencies.

ATCHISON — Authorities have made an identification of the person recovered from the Missouri River on Sunday, according to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson.

The department is continuing its investigation which includes notifying family members, conducting interviews of persons who have had contact with the victim recently and consulting with the pathologist.

Authorities received 15 tips related to names of possible victims. Police followed each of those leads which led us to the identification of the victim.

The investigation has a long way to go and the cause of death will be important in determining the direction and steps that are to follow, according to Wilson.

Police have not released the victim’s name.

ATCHISON —Law enforcement authorities continue their effort to identify the person who was recovered from the Missouri River midday on Sunday, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.

The individual is a white male, age is estimated to be in his 40’s and he has two tattoos.

A tattoo of a grim reaper with the name Donald is on his right shoulder/bicep area. A tattoo of a dagger is on his left inner forearm. If someone can help Police identify this person please call Atchison Police detectives at 913-367-5525 during daytime hours or 913-367-4323 during evening and nighttime hours. .

ATCHISON — Law enforcement authorities are trying to identify a man whose body was pulled from the Missouri River near Atchison.

Just after 11:30 a.m. Sunday, a jogger saw the body floating in the water and called police, according to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. A short time later, emergency crews used a boat to recover the body approximately two miles south of Atchison and transported the victim to a pathologist for examination.

The body was in the water for more than a day, according to Wilson. Authorities have notified agencies north of Atchison in case they are attempting to locate anyone. The victim is a white male with tattoos.

Wilson said he hopes to release additional details and photos of the tattoos as they work to identify the victim.