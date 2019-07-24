Police: 20-year-old man jailed for Kansas bank robbery

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and have a suspect in custody.

Just befire 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a robbery at the Intrust Bank located inside of Dillon’s at 5500 E. Harry in Wichita, according to officer Kevin Wheeler.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a known male suspect identified as 20-year-old Jeremy Voss displayed a note to a teller demanding cash. He was given cash and left the business in an unknown direction.

Detectives and officers conducting the investigation learned of the suspect’s location. A short time later, police took Voss into custody in the 1000 block of S. Dalton. The FBI is assisting with the investigation. No one was injured during the robbery or arrest, according to Wheeler.

Voss is being held on requested charges of aggravated robbery and false report to law enforcement, according to the Sedgwick County booking report.