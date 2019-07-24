New Fire K-9 introduced in McPherson

MCPHERSON —The McPherson Fire Department introduced the public to their new fire dog Tuesday. According to the department’s social media page, MAC was donated to the Fire Department by Michaela Divoll. MAC will become a Fire Prevention/Therapy Dog.

Captain Graham will be the handler for MAC and he will go home every night. MAC is the third dog for MFD. No tax payer funds will be used to support the MFD K-9 program. Anyone wanting to support the program with food or donations should contact them on their social media page. You can also watch MAC master his skills as a Fire Prevention K-9 on the page.