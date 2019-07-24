Marshall statement on anti-BDS resolution

Roger Marshall Press Office

This evening, the House passed H. Res. 246, Opposing Efforts to Delegitimize the State of Israel and the Global Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) Movement targeting Israel. Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D., issued a statement following its passage:

“Today, I was proud to join an overwhelming bipartisan majority in the House to pass this legislation condemning the anti-Israel, anti-Semitic BDS movement. The State of Israel is the only free democracy in the Middle East and is an invaluable ally to the United States. The BDS movement is a completely anti-Semitic campaign promoted by bigots who deny Israel and the Jewish people’s right to exist – plain and simple. Unfortunately, support for the movement has become an all-too-common occurrence among the Democrat Party’s far-left flank.

That’s why I call on Speaker Pelosi to also bring H.R. 336, Strengthening America’s Security in the Middle East Act, to the House floor for a vote. This important measure would provide Israel with aid, security support, and enable U.S. state and local governments to cut ties with parties taking part in cruel BDS efforts.”