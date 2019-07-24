High-speed chase leads to crash, arrest in Russell County

By JAMES BELL

Hays Post

A high-speed chase that began in Ellis County early Tuesday evening led to a crash and arrest of a Denver resident in Russell County.

At 6:48 p.m. Tuesday, a 2015 Chevy Camero SS driven by Jeremiah Mullins, 26, Denver, approached a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper on Interstate 70 at milepost 147 eastbound, passing the trooper at 127 mph, according to KHP Trooper Tod Hileman.

The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle and a pursuit ensued.

Mullins continued driving east, until the Gorham exit when the vehicle exited and began traveling south on the Gorham blacktop.

The vehicle traveled south for approximately 4 miles until turning west for a mile and then began turning randomly on county roads until he returned to the Gorham blacktop, heading back toward I-70.

He returned to I-70 and began traveling eastbound through Russell County, avoiding stop sticks placed by Russell Police and the KHP.

As the pursuit continued, Mullins approached speeds of 150 mph, Hileman said.

After passing east of the Wilson exit, the KHP forced the vehicle off the road, where it crashed into the south ditch.

“The subject then fled on foot southbound from I-70, making about half a mile and went down into a ravine and was hiding out there,” Hileman said.

A KHP airplane assisted in the search, along with a KHP K-9 unit.

At 9:19 p.m., the K-9 unit and handler located the suspect and he was arrested without further incident.

Mullins was arrested on suspicion of allegedly attempting to flee and elude law enforcement, avoiding spike strips, reckless driving, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia