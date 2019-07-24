Great Bend Chamber coffee hour and ribbon cutting

Thursday, July 25, 2019

Ribbon Cutting at 9 a.m.

Straub’s Powersports | 200 S Patton Rd

Join us for a Ribbon Cutting to celebrate new business and chamber members, Straub’s Powersports, owned by Kristy Straub. The Ribbon Cutting will take place at 200 S Patton Rd., Great Bend at 9:00a.m. on Thursday, July 25th.

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee

Coffee at 9 a.m. / Program at 9:30 a.m.

High Call Outfitters | 4100 10th St.

High Call Outfitters is a constant “change in progress.”

New lines are always being added and we are always looking for the up-and-coming brands – both western and mainstream. Our customer service continues to allow us to reach unlimited opportunities. Join us for the Chamber Coffee, and experience the “New Western.”

Coffee, Refreshments, and Door Prizes.