GREAT BEND – Edgar “Ed” Herman Wetzel, 87, died July 23, 2019, at Salina Regional Health Center, Salina. He was born February 28, 1932, to Herman and Elsie (Weiss) Wetzel in Ford County. He was baptized as an infant in the Lutheran faith at Zion Lutheran Church south of Offerle, Kansas. He attended grade school near Offerle. He also attended and graduated from Dodge City Senior High School in 1950.

He entered the United States Air Force on December 10, 1951, during the Korean War, graduating #1 in the Radar and Electronics class. He earned the rank of A1C, and was honorably discharged on December 5, 1955. Edgar married Helen Maskus on December 28, 1952, at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church in Hodgeman County. He moved to Great Bend in December 1955 and was the service manager at Martin Jaeger for 20 years. Ed was the owner and operator of Ed’s TV and Air Conditioning, traveling from Odessa, Texas to Moline, Illinois, repairing and installing electrical, television, sound systems and air conditioning systems for 25 years.

Ed was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where he served on the count team, buildings and grounds team and was a former head usher; he was also a member of the American Legion Argonne Post 180 in Great Bend. His interests included hunting, trap shooting, bowling, carpentry and coaching. Ed enjoyed time spent with family, from days spent on baseball and softball fields, to weekends at the lake. He was always lending a helping hand, love and support.

He is survived by his wife Helen of the home; his children, Randy Wetzel and wife Brenda of Great Bend, and Renee Holl and husband Dennis of St. John; one grandson, Dennis Price of Wichita; three great-grandchildren, Haley Jackson and husband Chris of Russell, Cody Piland of Great Bend, and Ava Winters of Winfield; two great-great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Kellie Jackson. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Carol Wetzel; and one grandchild, Michelle Price.

Visitation will be held from Noon to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home, with family receiving friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 26, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, with Pastor Barbara Jones and Pastor Jon Brudvig presiding. Interment will be in the Great Bend Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

