Cop Shop (7/23)

Great Bend Police Department Media Incident Log (7/23)

UTILITY PROBLEMS

At 3:21am, reports of an electrical wire hanging at 3929 10th St in Great Bend. Wheatland Contacted.

FIRE

At 8:37am several power lines were reported down in the 4200 block of 10th St. in Great Bend. Wheatland Responded.

THEFT

At 12:22pm a lawnmower was reported stolen at 5520 Comanche Rd, Great Bend.

LOST PROPERTY

At 12:26pm report of losing a wedding ring at 2221 Garfield, Great Bend.

NON-INJURY ACCIDENT

At 12:56pm a non-injury accident was reported in the 1000 block of Frey St, Great Bend.

TRAFFIC HAZARD

At 1:30pm, corn was reported in the roadway at 19th & Main St.

NON-INJURY ACCIDENT

At 2:40PM a non-injury accident reported at 10th & Kansas, Great Bend.

FIREWORKS COMPLAINT

At 3:06pm fireworks were reported in the area of 2206 Harrison St, Great Bend.

CHECK WELFARE

At 4:08pm report of a red Trailblazer being driven by an intoxicated subject near 2806 Gano, Great Bend.

DRIVER COMPLAINT

At 4:51pm report of a vehicle going around the rail road crossing signal near 10th & Frey.

PARKING COMPLAINT

At 5:04pm report of a trailer parked on the roadway at 1015 8th St, Great Bend. Owner was contacted and advised the trailer would be moved.

NON-INJURY ACCIDENT

At 7:07pm a non-injury accident was reported at Broadway and McKinley Ave, Great Bend.

FOUND PROPERTY

At 7:07pm a debit card was found at 1814 Jackson, Great Bend. Card was returned to the owner.

STRUCTURE FIRE

At 7:52pm a fire alarm was triggered at 3015 Broadway.

NON-INJURY ACCIDENT

At 8:34pm a non-injury accident was reported at 8th & McKinley, Great Bend.

Barton County Sheriff’s Department Daily Incident Log (7/23)

NON-INJURY ACCIDENT

At 8:12am a non-injury accident was reported at NE160 Rd and NE 130 Ave, Claflin.

FIRE

At 5:23pm a fire was reported at 750 E K4 Hwy, Hoisington.

NON-INJURY ACCIDENT

At 6:31pm a non-injury accident was reported at Outer Limits Liquor, Great Bend.

FIRE

At 7:14PM a fire was reported. Location was not legible.

DRIVER COMPLAINT

At 7:31pm a driver complaint was reported at NW K96 Hwy and mile marker 168 near Albert, KS.

(7/24)

TRESPASSING

At 12:01am trespassing was reported at 209 2nd St, Great Bend.