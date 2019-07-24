Blockchain is Coming for Agriculture

It’s called “distributed ledger technology”…also known as Blockchain. It’s an on-line tracking and verification mechanism that K-State agricultural economists believe can be beneficially applied to precision agriculture data generated on the farm. K-State’s Keith Harris and his colleagues are currently exploring how distributed ledger technology can be practically applied to the wealth of farm-level data being generated these days.

Harris and his team have begun their evaluation of this technology by first applying it to crop yield monitor data.

While blockchain is theoretically interesting, Harris says farm owners and growers want technology that produces real benefits in the near term. In agriculture, blockchain promises a single source of truth about the state of your farm, inventory, and contracts.