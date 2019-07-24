Bat Cats get at large berth in NBC World Series

Despite losing 5-2 Monday night in the semi-finals of the Sunflower Collegiate League Wildcard Playoffs, the Great Bend Bat Cats have received an at large berth into the NBC World Series that begins Saturday at Eck Stadium in Wichita.

The 23-15 Bat Cats will play the winner between the Hays Larks and Waco, Texas Missions on Sunday. The time for that game will not be announced until Saturday night after the first four games are played on Saturday. If Hays wins that game it is anticipated that the matchup between the two local rivals would be played at 7:00 p.m. Sunday night.

Manager Roger Ward was a guest on Sports Day Wednesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM and was first asked how nervous he was leading up to the announcement that the Bat Cats had made the NBC field as an at large team.