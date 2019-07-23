Viola Depperschmidt, 90, Liebenthal, Kansas, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Rush County Memorial Hospital Intermediate Swing Bed, La Crosse, Kansas.

Viola was born July 13, 1929, in rural Liebenthal, Kansas, the daughter of Isidore and Albertina (Legleiter) Herrman. She was a lifelong resident of Rush County, Kansas. A 1948 graduate of Schoenchen High School, Schoenchen, Kansas, she was an owner/manager of the 1886 Hotel, La Crosse, Kansas, before her retiremen.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, and St. Ann’s Altar Society, both of Liebenthal, Kansas. She was a religious education instructor in Liebenthal, Kansas, and La Crosse, Kansas, and a 4-H leader in La Crosse, Kansas.

Viola loved gardening and taking care of her chickens.

On May 30, 1949, she married Alfred “Fritz” Depperschmidt at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Liebenthal, Kansas. He preceded her in death November 1, 1984.

Survivors include: five sons, James Depperschmidt (Theresa), Sylvia, Kansas, Mark Depperschmidt, Langdon, Kansas, Neil Depperschmidt, Liberal, Kansas, Melvin Depperschmidt, Topeka, Kansas, and Paul “Beau” Depperschmidt, Liebenthal, Kansas; two daughters, Cheryl Ann Resner (Gerald), Great Bend, Kansas, and Ruth Schaffer, Arvada, Colorado; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Gunder (Bob), Claflin, Kansas, Thomas Depperschmidt (Tammy), Sylvia, Kansas, Emma Albert (Justin), Milton, Kansas, Jacob Resner (Ashley), Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Matthew Resner (Stacie), Great Bend, Kansas, Casey Schaffer (Jenice), Arvada, Colorado, and Lori Schaffer, Arvada, Colorado; 20 great grandchildren; one brother, William “Bill” Herrman, La Crosse, Kansas; and three sisters, Henrietta Haselhorst, Hays, Kansas, Mary Catherine Dreher, Plainville, Kansas, and Georgiana Herrman, Great Bend, Kansas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, John Depperschmidt (September 7, 1980); one son in law, Terry Schaffer; one brother, Michael “Mike” Herrman; and one sister, Lillian Leiker.

Visitation will be Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Janousek Funeral Home, La Crosse, Kansas. A vigil service and rosary will be at 7:00 P.M.

Church visitation will be Monday, July 29, 2019, from 9:00 A.M. to 9:50 A.M. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Liebenthal, Kansas.

Funeral service will be Monday, July 29, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Liebenthal, Kansas, with Father Stephen Dabanka officiating. Interment will be in the La Crosse City Cemetery, La Crosse, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers or plants, the family requests memorials to the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Steeple Fund, Liebenthal, Kansas.

Condolences or remembrances may be left for the family at www.charterfunerals.com/locations/janousek-lacrosse.php.

Arrangements were by Janousek Funeral Home, 719 Pine Street, P O Box 550, La Crosse, Kansas 67548, 785/222-2517.