Tuesday Weather

Today
Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 57. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southeast wind 8 to 11 mph.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 96. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Breezy.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.