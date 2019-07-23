Great Bend Post

Tuesday Weather

Mild temperatures are forecast with highs around 80 over the eastern half of Kansas. This is about 10 degrees below normal.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight
Clear, with a low around 57. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 96. Breezy.

Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Breezy.

Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.