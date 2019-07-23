Russell Community Theater announces open auditions

Open auditions for the Russell Community Theater production of Four Old Broads will be held July 31 and 31 from 7:00 to 9:00 pm. Auditions will be held at the RCT Playhouse at 5th and Kansas, Russell. Prepared audition materials are not required.

In Four Old Broads, retired burlesque queen Beatrice needs a vacation from Magnolia Place Assisted Living. A Sassy Seniors Cruise sounds perfect if she can convince her best friend, Eaddy Mae, to join her.

Other residents are facing their own issues – including memory loss, soap opera obsession, and unrequited love. And things just haven’t been the same since Nurse Pat began working there.

Adventures unfold as the gals try to outsmart the evil Nurse Pat and solve a multitude of mysteries. Hilarity ensues as they try to throw Nurse Pat off their trail and make it to the cruise ship after all.

Roles are available for 6 adult women and 1 adult man. Production dates are Tuesday through Saturday, October 8-12, 2019. Four Old Broads is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc. For more information, contact RCT at 785-483-4057.

Russell Community Theater is a non-profit theater company in Russell, Kansas. The sole purpose of RCT is to produce theater for the community and the surrounding area. Completely volunteer-driven, RCT is supported financially solely through ticket admissions and gifts from those supportive of community theater. Since its inception in 1986, RCT has presented 96 full-scale theatrical productions.