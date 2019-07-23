Police release images of Kansas armed robbery suspects

TOPEKA — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking the public for help to identify suspects.

Just after 10:00 p.m. Monday, police responded to the Quick Stop at 1107 SW 6th Avenue in Topeka. on reports of an aggravated robbery, according to Gretchen Koenen with Topeka Police.

Three male suspects ran into the store, each armed with a gun, and demanded money from the store clerks. The suspects took cash and were last seen running into the alley on the south side of SW 6th Avenue from SW Clay Street.

Witnesses describe the suspect vehicle as being a silver or white passenger car.

Police have released video of the suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them. Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007. Y