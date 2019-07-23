KDHE to co-locate employees in DCF offices to improve efficiencies

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas health department employees who will handle complicated applications for Medicaid health coverage will work out of state Department for Children and Families offices.

The agencies announced a partnership Monday to have Kansas Department of Health and Environment workers located in 17 DCF offices across the state. Officials said the arrangements will make both agencies more efficient and expand their reach.

KDHE employees will move into the Hays and Wichita offices the week of July 22. Other offices that will have KDHE employees include:

Kansas City and Overland Park in August

Emporia, Great Bend and Newton in September

Manhattan and Pittsburg in October

Atchison, Chanute and Salina in November

Dodge City, Garden City, Hutchinson and Liberal in December

Independence in Jan. 2020

The state budget approved by legislators for the fiscal year beginning July 1 allows KDHE to hire 313 additional workers to handle Medicaid applications for the elderly and people with disabilities, starting in January. The move was a response to issues with a private contractor’s processing of applications.