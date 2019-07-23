Kansas woman accused of driving teen to robbery, violent attack

HUTCHINSON — A 19-year-old man reported to police just after 3 p.m. Sunday that he had been battered while in the 1300 block of North Main in Hutchinson. During the struggle with at least two individuals, he was robbed of his cellphone.

According to police, the man was confronted by a juvenile male in a dispute over money. That led to an argument and violence. The victim was struck in the back of the head, fell and was then kicked numerous times. He was taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for treatment of a broken nose and other bruising to his body.

Police arrested Diana Dominguez for aggravated robbery, aggravated battery and theft. It’s believed she drove the juvenile to and from the altercation.

Dominguez is jailed on a $55,500 bond and will be back in court next week once the state has filed any formal charges.