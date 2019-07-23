Kansas authorities investigate child’s death

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities and the Shawnee County Coroner are investigating the death of a child in Shawnee County.

Just after 7a.m. Tuesday, deputies and additional emergency crews responded to the 300 block of South Masche Street in Silver Lake in reference to an unresponsive child, according to Shawnee County Sheriff’s Captain Danny Lotridge. Upon arrival, first responders triaged the child as deceased.

Members of the Silver Lake Fire Department, AMR and Silver Lake Police Department also responded to the scene.

Authorities did not release child’s name or age.