Cop Shop (7/22)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (7/22)

Non-Injury Accident

At 12 p.m. an accident was reported in the 500 block of NE 30 Road.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (7/22)

Overdose / Poisoning (ingestion)

At 3:14 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 305 Heizer Street.

Criminal Damage

At 7:23 a.m. criminal damage was reported at Cherry Ln & Eisenhower Avenue.

At 8:13 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 5851 Eisenhower Avenue.

Unconscious / Fainting

At 10:02 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2212 Forest Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:34 p.m. an accident was reported at Broadway & Harrison Street.

Theft

At 12:47 p.m. a theft was reported by an employee at 2337 Washington Street.

Unconscious / Fainting

At 4:51 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1323 2nd Street.

Stroke

At 6:01 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 700 Holland Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 6:27 p.m. damage to a window was reported at 1015 Wilson Street.