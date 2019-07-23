Cop Shop (7/22)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (7/22)
Non-Injury Accident
At 12 p.m. an accident was reported in the 500 block of NE 30 Road.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (7/22)
Overdose / Poisoning (ingestion)
At 3:14 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 305 Heizer Street.
Criminal Damage
At 7:23 a.m. criminal damage was reported at Cherry Ln & Eisenhower Avenue.
At 8:13 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 5851 Eisenhower Avenue.
Unconscious / Fainting
At 10:02 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2212 Forest Avenue.
Non-Injury Accident
At 12:34 p.m. an accident was reported at Broadway & Harrison Street.
Theft
At 12:47 p.m. a theft was reported by an employee at 2337 Washington Street.
Unconscious / Fainting
At 4:51 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1323 2nd Street.
Stroke
At 6:01 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 700 Holland Street.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 6:27 p.m. damage to a window was reported at 1015 Wilson Street.