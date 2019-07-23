City Sanitarian urges residents to empty standing water

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

After the Kansas Department of Health and Environment released a report showing unprecedented numbers of mosquitoes in most counties through the state, the City of Great Bend discussed the issue with a variety of employees, including City Sanitarian Austin LaViolette. Upon hearing the news, it was hard for LaViolette to not immediately think about tires and other objects left in yards that hold standing water and attract mosquitoes.

“Anything the city does as a preventative measure, is not to combat the larval stages of mosquitoes,” LaViolette said. “Keep your lawn mowed, getting rid of tires, and clean your pool out, are all things we can do as a community to reduce next week’s mosquito numbers.”

Mosquito traps in Barton County showed a high number of the insects. It is recommended that mosquito control efforts be increased to protect the public against exposure to West Nile virus.

The City of Great Bend will spray for mosquitoes again Thursday, July 25 from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Information on mosquito control can be found under the resources section of the KDHE Arboviral Disease website.