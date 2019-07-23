Bike Brew Q going into year 4 this Saturday

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Do you enjoy biking? How about craft beer or maybe barbecue? Maybe all three? If any or all of these strike your fancy, you will want to check out the 4th Annual Bike Brew Q Saturday, July 27 at the Great Bend Expo Complex. The event founder Ryan Fairchild says there will be a Craft Brew Expo from 1-4 p.m., and new this year is the homebrew competition.

“We have a VIP event where the homebrew beers will be there,” said Fairchild. “The VIP attendees get to judge and pick their favorites.”

“We’ll have a demonstration with Waters True Value coming out and displaying different homebrew items so people can get into the homebrew hobby.”

The cycling portion of Bike Brew Q will start early in the morning with three routes for cyclists to choose from, each one a different length. Fairchild emphasized that you do not have to participate in all the events, so if you want to simply try the craft beers from area breweries or if you wish to participate in the cycling event, you will have that option. The events are sold separately.

Regardless of what you choose to participate in, all the proceeds from the day go to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF).

“You look at any other industry and I don’t think you will see more of a brotherhood as you do with the craft beer industry,” Fairchild said. “Those guys and gals will put their neck out there for you and looking to step forward to help you.”

Last year’s Bike Brew Q had more than 75 cyclists sign up and approximately 200 craft beer drinkers attend the event. More than $5,500 was raised in 2018 to assist CFF.

Tickets for the individual events can be purchased at the door or online at bikebrewq.com.