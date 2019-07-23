Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (7/22)

BOOKED: Patton Mills on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $50,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Sharee Bradley of Hoisington on Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond of $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Terance Croslin of Hoisington on Barton County District Court charges for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Jan M. Norwood Jr. of Hoisington on Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Chesica Barr of Lyons for BTDC warrant for failure to appear, $200 cash or 48 hours. GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond of $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Patton Mills of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for failure to appear after posting a $50,000 bond through Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Jasmine Jones of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt, released by order of the court through Judge Pike.

RELEASED: Dalton Staudinger on case for serve sentence. Time served.

RELEASED: Jordan Levingston on BTDC warrant for aggravated battery DV, possession/sell of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school, no drug tax stamp x2, possession of a controlled substance, domestic battery, posted $25,000 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Larissa Richards per county attorney.

RELEASED: Scottie Ketch on BCDC warrant for aggravated criminal sodomy after posting $75,000 surety bond.