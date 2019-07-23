Community invited to upcoming bond conversations

While enrollment and preparations for back-to-school are the top priority in household across the community, USD 428 is eager to provide information and answer questions about the September 5 bond election at a series of upcoming events.

“In hopes to make these meetings convenient for the community, we’ve scheduled them for evening and weekend hours,” said John Popp, USD 428 assistant superintendent. “We’ve also taken a cue from our friends in the real estate industry, scheduling an ‘Open Doors Day’ for August 4 from 2-4 p.m. Our school buildings will be open on the Sunday afternoon for the public to tour and ask questions.”

The community is encouraged to attend the public meetings to learn more about the Facilities Improvement Bond goals and key elements. Superintendent Khris Thexton and other USD 428 staff will present information and answer the community’s questions.

Events are scheduled at the following times and locations:

 Public Meeting (presented in English & Spanish) – Tuesday, July 30 at the Great Bend Front Door, 1310 10th St at 7 p.m.

 Public Meeting – Wednesday, July 31 at the Great Bend High School Auditorium, 2027 Morton St at 7 p.m.

 Open Doors Day – Sunday, August 4 at all USD 428 school buildings, 2 – 4 p.m.

The last bond, a 20 year investment in facilities and infrastructure, passed in April of 1997 and was paid off in 2017.

“It has been over 20 years since our schools have received notable renovations,” said Popp. “While addressing infrastructure and building conditions are necessary, the proposed bond elements will help to create a more safe and secure environment where our students can learn.”

The 2019 bond is comprised of three key elements:

1. Safety & Security – Necessary renovations in all five elementary buildings, Washington Education Center, Great Bend Middle School, and Great Bend High School will ensure our students have a

safe environment to learn, grow and thrive. This includes multi-use storm shelters, secure entrances and addressing drop-off/pick-up hazards at three elementary buildings and the Great Bend Middle School.

2. Early Childhood Education – Free pre-k in neighborhood elementary schools is a critical step to establish a foundation for learning and development. By promoting sixth-grade to Great Bend

Middle School, capacity at all elementary buildings is created for early childhood education.

3. Renovations, Enhancements, and Life Cycle Improvements – All school buildings, along with the Maintenance and Transportation Building, will receive necessary renovations to meet education,

technology, and infrastructure demands. (No renovations at the District Education Center or Central Kitchen are included.)

Additional information, including project details, virtual tours and a tax impact calculator can be found at www.GreatBendSchools.net/bond. Questions can also be directed to the USD 428 District

Education Center at 620-793-1500.