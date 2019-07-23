2 jailed for alleged attempted murder after Kan. drive-by shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting and have two suspects in custody.

Just after 12:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to a call for service in the area of the 1500 Block of NW Logan in Topeka, according to Lt. Jerry Monasmith. A small black passenger car just fired gunshots out of the vehicle and fled the area.

A Topeka Police Officer was in the area and located the vehicle near Morse and N. Kansas Avenue. After conducting a traffic stop, two adult male subjects identified as 21-year-old Stephaun Gales and 18-year-old Trevor Meier were taken into custody without incident. They are being held on requested charges that include Attempted 1st Degree Murder and for Narcotics. During the investigation, police also recovered a firearm, according to Monasmith.