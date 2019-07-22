Woman recovering from injuries after Kansas boating accident

GREENWOOD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend boating accident in Greenwood County.

On Saturday evening, Kansas Game Wardens and a Park Ranger responded to a report of a boat striking a submerged bridge on Fall River Reservoir, according to a social media report from game wardens.

After using a drone to locate the accident scene, a warden rushed a paramedic and a COE Ranger by boat to the crash site. They provided aid to the operator and two other passengers and retrieved a female victim from the water.

She was shuttled back across the reservoir for an airlift to the hospital and is recovering, according to wardens. Authorities did not release names of those involved in the accident.

Kansas Game Wardens reminded everyone to be vigilant while using the still flooded but receding waters in Kansas.