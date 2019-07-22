Great Bend Post

Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory 

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment 

8:30-9A          “Info Traks” 

9A-10A           Trading Post with John O’Connor 

10A-11A    “Agri-Talk” hosted by Chip Flory 

11A-11:30   “Viewpoints” 

11:30-12:00  “Cougar Pause” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include the Barton Community College Theater Director Dr. Rick Abel who will talk about the summer play that will take place this week in Great Bend, Larned and St. John. (Encore Presentations) 

12P-12:25     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info. 

12:25-1P        “Sports Day” with Cole Reif 

1P-4P             Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P             Agri-Talk After the Bell

5P-5:30          KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

5:30-9:30       Major League Baseball –Kansas City Royals @ Atlanta Braves

9:30-MID        ESPN Radio – “Freddie and Fitzsimmons”